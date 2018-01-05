Two things to know about crime rates in the US

Share Article Facebook

Violent crime in the US dropped by about half since the 1990s. But why?

In this quick video, Patrick Sharkey, associate professor of sociology at New York University, offers two important factors.

“We think that this evidence suggests there’s a different set of actors who can play a prominent role in confronting violence: the local residents in the organizations who are in the communities hit hardest by violent crime.”

Source: NYU