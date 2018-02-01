We don’t tend to ‘like’ these photos on Instagram

Share Article Facebook

Twitter

Email You are free to share this article under the Attribution 4.0 International license. Follow Futurity RSS

Twitter

Facebook

Newsletter

Although Instagram users have a variety of reasons for using the platform, the majority head to Instagram for social news and entertainment and are less likely to engage with political or controversial images, according to a new study.

The study also identifies several strategies for increasing engagement with audiences.

“Most users in our study preferred simple, clean images…”

Although an average of 4.2 billion “likes” occur on the popular media-sharing app Instagram every day, researchers are still trying to understand why certain types of content attract more engagement than others. News organizations in particular are trying to determine what strategies work best for cutting through social media clutter to get the news out to their audiences.

“The reasons that users avoid political or controversial news photos are multifaceted,” says T.J. Thomson, a doctoral candidate in the School of Journalism at the University of Missouri.

“Some users says they felt badly about ‘liking’ a photo of a tragedy while others says they turn to other sources when they seek serious news stories. Many people view Instagram as an oasis where they can escape from the troubles and concerns of everyday life,” Thomson explains.

Thomson and Keith Greenwood, an associate professor of journalism, identified the following three user groups that emerged from the study’s sample:

Feature lovers, who mostly engaged with exciting photos that showcase adventure and travel.

News hounds, who engaged most strongly with photos concerning politics and global culture.

Optimists, who engaged with uplifting, positive, and funny images.

While the majority of users in the groups preferred feature images to news images, the researchers found that news images can garner strong engagement if they are presented in ways both aesthetically pleasing and empowering.

“Most users in our study preferred simple, clean images,” Greenwood says. “So news organizations might draw in more engagement from users if they post images that are representative of the story they’re telling, but are still friendly to the eye.”

Researchers determined other factors that might impact an image’s engagement:

People—the fewer the people in an image, the greater the likelihood that someone will comment on or like the photo. Moreover, posts with visible facial features are more likely to draw engagements.

Watermarks—images with watermarks, or stamps, noting the image creator were more unpopular than original content without markings.

Landmarks—participants were less likely to engage with posts that originated in their local community or featured recognizable landmarks, in favor of images showcasing exotic, unfamiliar locales. “We suspect that because these familiar landmarks are often seen by these users and are shared in other media throughout the community, Instagram users are more drawn to photos that show a place they wouldn’t see every day,” Greenwood says. “Photos of exotic, faraway places also reflect many positive characteristics that people relate to, such as beauty, adventure, and uniqueness.”

The researchers report their findings in the journal Visual Communication Quarterly.

Source: University of Missouri