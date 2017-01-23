Could this technique bring liberals and conservatives together?

We believe a technique called moral reframing can help. We’ve conducted a number of studies showing that if you want to move conservatives on liberal issues like same-sex marriage and national health insurance, it helps to tie those arguments to conservative values like patriotism and moral purity. Likewise, if you want to move liberals on conservative issues like military spending, you’ll be more persuasive if you find a way to tie those policies to liberal moral values like equality and fairness.

This may seem intuitive, but our studies suggest it is something most of us really struggle to do. It turns out that when we go to persuade someone on a political issue, we talk like we’re speaking into a mirror. We don’t persuade so much as we rehearse our own reasons for why we believe something.

I believe a whole new set of arguments will be needed to create effective political coalitions on issues like climate change, immigration, and inequality.

To come up with those arguments, liberals and conservatives must take the time to really listen to one another, to understand one another’s values, and to think creatively about why someone with very different political and moral commitments from their own should nonetheless come to agree with them.

Empathy and respect will be critical if we are going to sew our country back together.