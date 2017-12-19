Do nuclear weapons make us more or less safe?

Do nuclear weapons keep us safe?
“Today there are tensions between the United States and Russia; there are tensions between the United States and China. And these are being exacerbated, not reduced, by nuclear weapons,” says Waheguru Pal Sidhu, clinical associate professor at New York University’s Center for Global Affairs, who tackles the question in this video.
“Perhaps the most underrated challenge is coming from non-state actors, but not just terrorist groups,” he adds. “These are also proliferation networks which are spread world-wide, and are also providing the ability for terrorist groups to acquire weapons of mass destruction.”
Nuclear war would be ‘catastrophic’ for Earth’s climate
How toenail clippings could detect nuclear smugglers
Source: NYU