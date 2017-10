Share Article Facebook

Natural history museums are full of specimens, including mounted examples of butterflies, moths, beetles, and other insects.

In the video above, Peter Oboyski, collections manager at the UC Berkeley Museum of Entomology, shows how the process works.

In addition, here’s a look behind the scenes at the “museum of bugs” and into their “oh my” collection:



Source: Marica Petry for UC Berkeley