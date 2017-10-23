Mindfulness apps with acceptance training can reduce stress

Share Article Facebook

Twitter

Email You are free to share this article under the Attribution 4.0 International license. Follow Futurity RSS

Twitter

Facebook

Newsletter

Mindfulness meditation apps can reduce the body’s response to biological stress, new research suggests.

“…this study shows that it’s possible to learn skills that improve the way our bodies respond to stress…”

Acceptance, or learning how to be open and accepting of the way things are in each moment, is particularly important for impacting stress biology and benefitting from the training’s stress reduction effects, the researchers found.

The research offers the first scientific evidence that a brief mindfulness meditation mobile app that incorporates acceptance training reduces cortisol and systolic blood pressure in response to stress.

“We have known that mindfulness training programs can buffer stress, but we haven’t figured out how they work,” says David Creswell, an associate professor of psychology in Carnegie Mellon University’s Dietrich College of Humanities and Social Sciences.

“This study, led by Emily Lindsay in my lab, provides initial evidence that the acceptance training component is critical for driving the stress reduction benefits of mindfulness training programs,” Creswell says.

For the study, 144 stressed adults participated in one of three randomly assigned smartphone-based interventions: training in monitoring the present moment with acceptance, training in monitoring the present moment only, or active control training.

Each participant completed one 20-minute daily lesson for 14 days. Then, they were placed in a stressful situation while their cortisol levels and blood pressure were measured.

The results showed that the participants in the combined monitoring and acceptance program had reduced cortisol and systolic blood pressure reactivity. Their blood pressure responses were approximately 20 percent lower than those in the two interventions that did not include acceptance training. Their cortisol responses were also more than 50 percent lower.

“Not only were we able to show that acceptance is a critical part of mindfulness training, but we’ve demonstrated for the first time that a short, systematic smartphone mindfulness program helps to reduce the impact of stress on the body,” says Lindsay, who received her PhD in psychology and is now a postdoctoral research fellow at the University of Pittsburgh.

“We all experience stress in our lives, but this study shows that it’s possible to learn skills that improve the way our bodies respond to stress with as little as two weeks of dedicated practice. Rather than fighting to get rid of unpleasant feelings, welcoming and accepting these feelings during stressful moments is key,” Lindsay says.

Shinzen Young and 01 Expert Systems developed the app used for the study.

The researchers report their findings in the journal Psychoneuroendocrinology.

Additional researchers contributing to the work are from Penn State and Virginia Commonwealth University.

The Yoga Science Foundation, the Mind & Life Institute, and the American Psychological Association funded this research.

Source: Carnegie Mellon University