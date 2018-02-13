Better way into brain could cut gene therapy side effects

Share Article Facebook

Twitter

Email You are free to share this article under the Attribution 4.0 International license. Follow Futurity RSS

Twitter

Facebook

Newsletter

Researchers have found a structure on the small viruses that deliver gene therapy that makes them better at crossing from the bloodstream into the brain.

This is a key factor for administering gene therapies at lower doses to treat brain and spinal disorders, which could reduce the number of adverse side effects, researchers say.

Gene therapies could be a way to revolutionize the treatment of many diseases, including neurological ones such as ALS.

“This structural ‘footprint’ we found seems to help these viruses get efficiently into the brain, which informs the design of potentially safer brain-targeted gene therapies,” says senior author Aravind Asokan, associate professor of genetics at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

The study, which appears in Molecular Therapy, examined adeno-associated viruses (AAVs), the most commonly used virus vectors for delivering gene therapies. The natural forms of these small viruses normally infect people without causing disease. For gene therapies, scientists remove most of the AAV genome, replace it with therapeutic genetic cargo, and inject trillions of copies into the patient.

In principle, scientists can modify AAVs to infect some cell types more than others to deliver their therapeutic payloads where they are most needed. However, most AAVs cannot easily cross from the bloodstream into the brain. Like most other viruses, they tend to be blocked by the cells that tightly line brain capillaries to form the so-called blood-brain barrier.

“To achieve therapeutic effects in the brain, AAVs sometimes have to be given in high doses, which raises the possibility of dose-dependent toxicity,” says first author Blake Albright, a graduate research assistant.

Albright, Asokan and colleagues tried to isolate the features that enable AAVs to cross the blood-brain barrier more easily. They started with two known AAVs, one that doesn’t efficiently cross the blood-brain barrier, and one that does. They created a small library of new variants of these AAVs by swapping short stretches of DNA from one to the other. They then tested these for their ability to cross the blood-brain barrier in mice.

In this way, they isolated a closely spaced set of just eight amino acids on the viral coating that confers the ability to cross the blood-brain barrier efficiently. “Grafting that structural footprint onto another AAV strain enables it to cross into the brain much more easily,” Albright says.

The finding suggests that other AAVs used for a gene therapy targeting the brain or spinal cord might be improved by having the same or a similar set of amino acids. It would cross the blood-brain barrier more efficiently, and thus in principle would require a smaller dose to achieve therapeutic effects in the brain.

A smaller AAV dose would in itself mean a smaller chance of adverse side effects. But the scientists found another potential safety benefit. Compared to their parental strains, AAV variants containing the key set of amino acids were less likely to get into other, non-brain cells, including liver cells. Transient liver toxicity is a significant concern in gene therapy when high doses are required.

“We also found that our AAV variants containing this key amino acid footprint preferentially get into neurons rather than other brain cell types,” Asokan says. “This could be particularly useful for some gene therapies that target the brain.”

Gene therapies against neurological diseases are under investigation in clinical and preclinical trials, and include therapies for ALS, Huntington’s disease, sinal muscular atrophy, Friedrich’s ataxia, and other disorders.

The researchers are now trying to determine the precise molecular details of how the set of AAV amino acids allows the viruses to cross the blood-brain barrier. They are also studying how structures that enable blood-brain barrier crossing might differ from one animal species to another.

The National Institutes of Health funded this work.

Source: University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill