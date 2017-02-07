Why big data can’t predict the next armed conflict

World history is never a linear sequence of logically ordered events. Instead, it is often erratic and unpredictable. This is especially true today, as demonstrated by Brexit or by the election of US president Donald Trump.

“…simply mapping the events of the previous decades to the future rarely works.”

Predicting the outcome of elections and referendums is already difficult enough, even though they follow established laws and principles. But armed conflict not only occurs much less frequently, it is also much more complex.

Although its likelihood is to some extent based on regularities that can be studied, it hardly obeys established laws or timelines. The following applies now in particular: simply mapping the events of the previous decades to the future rarely works.