How dangerous is wildfire smoke to human health?

Share this

Article Facebook

Twitter

Email You are free to share this article under the Attribution 4.0 International license. University North Carolina State University

Smoke from wildfires in the western United States and Canada has blanketed much of the country in a thick haze, creating unhealthy air quality as far away as North Carolina.

As of Monday, air quality in the mountains and Piedmont regions of North Carolina remained in the “moderate” range, meaning unusually sensitive people should consider limiting their time in the outdoors.

Experts say smoke from the wildfires could affect parts of North Carolina to a varying degree for several more weeks, depending on the weather.

Here, Jennifer Richmond-Bryant, an associate professor of the practice at North Carolina State University’s College of Natural Resources, explains more about how wildfire smoke affects air quality and human health: