Why do we die? Do we have to?

On this episode of the Big Brains podcast, Nobel laureate Venki Ramakrishnan digs into why humans die—and how we can live longer.
They’re perhaps the oldest questions in the science: Why do we die? And could we find a way to live forever?
But for decades, anti-aging research was a “backwater” of the scientific community, considered too fanciful and unrealistic. That is until the last few years. Modern advances in biology have taught us a lot about how we age and why we die—could that knowledge help us turn back the clock?
In his new book, Why We Die: The New Science of Aging and the Quest for Immortality (2024, Harper Collins), Nobel Prize-winning scientist Ramakrishnan delves into the latest science of aging and investigates the nearly $30 billion dollar longevity industry to separate fact from fiction in our modern quest for immortality.
Listen to the episode below:
Source: University of Chicago