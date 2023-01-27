What’s up with the high price of eggs?

Share this

There are three main factors behind rising egg prices, says Gregory Archer.

As the price of eggs continues to climb in the United States, shoppers have been shelling out more money to get their hands on the common supermarket staple.

In the face of these higher costs, some are even considering raising their own chickens at home. And many are wondering how long they’ll have to wait for prices to go back down.

Archer is an associate professor in the poultry science department at Texas A&M University and an AgriLife Extension specialist.

Here, he talks about the three main factors that are driving up costs and why it will take at least a few months for prices to return to normal: