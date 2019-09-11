Big questions: What does the universe look like?

Share this

What does the universe look like? How do astronauts sleep? What are the planets named after?

In this video, Katie Mack, an assistant professor in the physics department, and Laura Bottomley, a professor of engineering—both of North Carolina State University—answer questions based on Google Autocomplete, which suggests the most common searches on the internet.

Listen and learn as they explain everything from what the universe sounds like to how astronauts sleep and use the bathroom:

Source: NC State