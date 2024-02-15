30 mins of weights per week cuts heart disease risk

Share this

Weight training can improve heart disease risk factors in just 30 minutes a week, according to a new statement by the American Heart Association.

The recent scientific statement suggests that resistance training is at least as safe as aerobic exercise for those with heart disease and other health conditions.

It also suggests that, for most people, it can provide similar or additive benefits in lowering risk factors for cardiovascular disease.

Abbi Lane, the statement’s senior author and assistant professor at the University of Michigan School of Kinesiology, discusses what this means and how to start resistance training: