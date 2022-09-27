Expert: Flint and climate spark water sustainability

Share this

Climate change and the lead exposure crisis in Flint, Michigan have prompted investment in water resources, an expert says.

“We’re talking about an entire city being poisoned by the water due to the negligence of its government.”

Jeremy Orr, adjunct professor of law in the Michigan State University College of Law with expertise in water sustainability and issues of access and affordability, explains how these events have spurred government and communities to invest in efforts to sustain water resources and make them accessible to everyone: