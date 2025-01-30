Virtual reality meditation can ease depression and anxiety

Share this

University Texas A&M University

A new study provides additional evidence that meditation using immersive virtual reality devices provides greater relief from depression and anxiety symptoms than meditation alone.

“Treatments that use medications are the most effective in addressing mental health disorders, but they also can bring unwanted side effects,” says Junhyoung “Paul” Kim, a researcher in the health behavior department at Texas A&M University.

“That led to the current effort to develop treatments that rely less on drugs or are entirely drug-free, such as the practice of mindfulness through meditation.”

Kim notes that research on these treatments is important, given that clinical depression, or major depressive disorder, is expected to be the most common disease worldwide by 2030, according to the World Health Organization.

“People with depression, who experience extreme agitation, feelings of worthlessness, and suicidal thoughts, are at increased risk for other conditions like cancer and diabetes and also are more likely to experience anxiety, a state of constant worry and dread that often leads to substance abuse and other behavioral challenges,” Kim says. “Both conditions impair emotional regulation, affecting well-being and quality of life.”

For their study, Kim, along with Marcia Ory of the environmental and occupational health department, and lead author Jungjoo “Jay” Lee of the University of Southern Mississippi, worked with 25 individuals who had been diagnosed with depression and anxiety and were receiving care at a hospital in Indiana.

The study group had 11 males and 14 females, with a mean age of 42.1 years. They used Meta brand Oculus Quest 2 digital headsets for 30-minute meditation sessions of their own choosing three times a week for 10 weeks in the spring of 2023. The headsets provide an immersive virtual reality experience in which users select from several options, including their desired outcome (such as stress reduction or improved sleep), scenery (such as a meadow or beach), and natural sounds (such as birds chirping).

Before and after each session, participants completed a General Anxiety Disorder-7 questionnaire and underwent HeartMath-brand electrocardiograms to assess emotional regulation through the harmony of their heart rhythms with their nervous systems. They also completed the Patient Health Questionnaire-9 before and after two sessions.

Using electrocardiograms, the study affirmed previous findings that virtual reality meditation sessions significantly alleviated participants’ depression and anxiety symptoms and improved their emotional regulation.

“This is important knowledge for mental health professionals, clinicians, and caregivers,” Kim says. “Meditation using immersive virtual reality has the potential to greatly benefit those in the United States who will experience depression at some point.”

The study, funded by the National Council for Therapeutic Recreation Certification, was published in Frontiers in Psychology.

Source: Texas A&M University