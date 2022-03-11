Violence against refugee women increased during COVID pandemic

Share this

Article Facebook

Twitter

Email You are free to share this article under the Attribution 4.0 International license. University Washington University in St. Louis

The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated risks of violence for refugee and migrant girls and women, according to a new report.

Due to multiple intersecting dimensions of identity, including gender, migrant status, religion, age, and others, migrant and refugee women and girls faced unique barriers and risks as a result of lockdown measures and gaps in education, according to the report.

According to the report, which focused on migrant women and children in Italy, researchers found that physical distancing measures increased feelings of loneliness for girls and women who, due to their migration status, already faced limited support networks.

Many migrant women lost their jobs in the wake of the pandemic; for single mothers in particular, financial insecurity meant not being able to provide for the needs of their family. The closure of educational services and the interruption of learning paths further aggravated these challenges, which are fundamental for socioeconomic inclusion.

“Migrant and refugee women and girls faced unique socioeconomic challenges and experiences of violence as a result of the pandemic,” says Ilana Seff, research assistant professor at the Brown School at Washington University in St. Louis. “At the same time, migrant and refugee women in Italy exhibited tremendous resilience, working together to create and maintain social support networks over virtual platforms.”

The study explores the impacts of the pandemic on risks of exposure to gender-based violence among refugee and migrant girls and women in Italy. It draws on findings from focus group discussions and semi-structured interviews with approximately 35 refugee and migrant women and 50 key informants in three Italian regions: Latium, Lombardy, and Sicily.

It is part of a broader global study investigating the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the safety and well-being of girls and women and their access to gender-based violence services in Italy, Brazil, Guatemala, and Iraq.

“As countries that have previously taken a hardline stance toward refugees stand ready to receive the thousands of Ukrainians fleeing their homeland, our findings point to the multidimensional and overlapping vulnerabilities of migrant women and girls that may require nuanced policy and programmatic action,” says Lindsay Stark, associate professor at the Brown School.

Additional coauthors are from UNICEF (the United Nations Children’s Fund).

Source: Washington University in St. Louis