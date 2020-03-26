Some veterans skip VA health care services

Share this

Post-9/11 veterans from the most junior enlisted ranks who screen positive for a mental health problem are significantly less likely to use any kind of health care program, a new study shows.

Providing quality health care to veterans with mental health issues is complex, especially considering some delays in receiving care from the VA system and the fact that veterans have a wider choice of health care options under the Veterans Choice Act/Veteran Community Care program.

For the new study, researchers asked new post-9/11 veterans who had screened positive for one or more “probable” mental health problems, which health care programs and services they had used since separating from active duty service.

“An important finding in this study was that veterans from the most junior enlisted ranks who screened positive for a mental health problem were significantly less likely to use a health care program of any kind,” says Keith Aronson, associate director of the Clearinghouse for Military Family Readiness at Penn State.

“This is a concerning finding given that veterans from the junior enlisted ranks are most likely to have difficult military to civilian transitions including earning less money, having a greater risk of homelessness, and experiencing higher unemployment.”

Nearly three-quarters of veterans screened positive for a probable anxiety disorder, 69% screened positive for PTSD, 51% for depression, and 57% for alcohol misuse. The veterans who screened positive for a probable mental health condition also reported an ongoing physical health condition.

Additionally, nearly one-third of veterans who screened positive for a mental health problem received counseling for mental health, relationship, or substance misuse problems.

The researchers found that 11% used alternative medicine such as acupuncture or chiropractic care, and 8% used various other programs or services. Approximately half of the veterans reported receiving care in VA hospitals or clinics, while about one-third of veterans reported not using any health care programs or services.

“Based on the findings of this study it is clear that veterans from the junior enlisted ranks should be targeted for enhanced transition support, and this support should begin prior to their separation from active duty service,” says coauthor Nicole Morgan, assistant research professor at the Clearinghouse.

In another finding, African-American and Asian-American veterans screening positive for a mental health problem were significantly more likely than their white peers to use VA services, although there were few differences in their use of non-VA services and programs.

“The higher use of VA services by ethnic minority veterans may be the result of efforts the VA has undertaken to increase access to care, such as the establishment of the Center for Minority Veterans, which works to ensure that all veterans receive equal service and helps steer veterans from minority groups to resources and programs that are offered by the VA,” says coauthor Daniel Perkins, professor and principal scientist at the Clearinghouse as well as principal investigator of the Veterans Metric Initiative.

Among veterans who screened positive for a mental health condition, those exposed to combat, having a medical discharge, or having a chronic physical or mental health problem were all more likely to report using VA health care services.

On the other hand, veterans who screened positive for alcohol misuse demonstrated lower health care use.

The study found similar results for male and female veterans who screened positive for mental health problems and their use of healthcare services and programs.

This is consistent with recent research indicating that the newest generation of post-9/11 female veterans are seeking out VA services more than previous cohorts, likely due to enhanced programmatic offerings to women, greater outreach efforts, and increasing satisfaction with services.

Source: Penn State