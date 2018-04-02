How U.S. ‘energy revolution’ shakes up global market

Share Article Facebook

Twitter

Email You are free to share this article under the Attribution 4.0 International license. Follow Futurity RSS

Twitter

Facebook

Newsletter

Recent years have seen huge increases in American oil and gas production, with dramatic consequences for the US economy and international energy markets. But how has this new production affected global prices?

And, will it alter the relationship between the US and traditional energy producers, particularly in the Middle East? And how have concerns about climate change affected energy policies in producing countries, notably Saudi Arabia?

In the latest episode of the podcast Policy Matters, Jim Krane, a fellow at Rice University’s Baker Institute for Public Policy, discusses the American energy revolution, the response of OPEC and traditional producers, and how global energy politics may be changing.

Source: Rice University