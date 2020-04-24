Why COVID-19 is tough for undocumented immigrants

Many immigrant people are puzzled as to why they cannot be treated in a doctor’s office, clinic, or emergency department. While these restrictions are in place to protect health care providers, they often view these restrictions as discriminatory or punitive. It takes some time to explain that hospitals are being used to treat only the sickest COVID patients and the remainder of those infected will likely recover with supportive care at home.

Also, low-income people are not accustomed to the use of telehealth to screen potentially infected patients at community health centers and see it as a form of abandonment or a way to keep them from using the clinic due to their undocumented status. I tell these people that the COVID diagnostic and treatment process is new for all of us and assure them that if they become acutely ill and need hospitalization, it will be available for them.

It is ironic that there are an estimated 29,000 health care workers in the United States working on the front lines who are enrolled in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. Many of these young health care workers are the children of “mixed-status families,” where one or more of their family members are undocumented. These “dreamers” could lose their work permits if the US Supreme Court ends this program that protects them from deportation.