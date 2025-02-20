Ultrasounds could help turn flowers into food ingredients

Share this

A new study explores how flowers can be repurposed as food ingredients, offering a more sustainable way to use blooms that might otherwise be discarded.

“Rose flowers are still going to be rose flowers on Valentine’s Day. But we are looking at what happens the day after Valentine’s Day to those flowers,” says Anand Mohan, associate professor in the University of Georgia’s College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences.

“We don’t have to throw away all the flowers that we use for decorative purposes.”

Ultrasound technology has long been used for food processing. It helps improve quality and extend the shelf life of foods such as proteins sourced from plants and other food ingredients. Not only could these technologies be used for processing edible flowers, but also for extracting vitamins, proteins, and other bioactive compounds that can affect our bodies.

Because of these uses, the researchers say, decorative flowers don’t have to be thrown away.

“We take those flowers, we cut them out, we make a beautiful bouquet, we give it to someone, and then after a day or two that flower’s story is over,” says Mohan, whose lab is in the UGA food science and technology department. “We are the ones who love those flowers after they have been used.”

Using edible flowers in foods can be challenging. Flowers have a high moisture content, so they’re hard to transport or store without spoiling. To help extend the shelf life of flowers, especially seasonal ones, researchers are looking to ultrasound technologies.

Ultrasounds work by generating waves that, in turn, generate heat. This helps dry out and preserve flowers without a major drop in color quality. Other methods, including natural or hot air drying, can take longer and lower the quality of processed flowers.

Ultrasound technology could also aid in extracting useful substances from flowers that can be added to foods.

“We are trying to use edible flowers as a source of protein, food colorant, and vitamins,” says Mohan. “The idea was to use ultrasound technology to make it easier for us to extract those compounds from the flower.”

When Mohan began his research, the original goal was to find new ways to extend the shelf life of beef; his lab found that roses contain an antioxidant that could keep beef fresh for longer. But flowers can be used for a wide range of foods, according to researchers.

“We didn’t see flowers that way—that one particular product can offer that many dimensions,” says Mohan. “There is a wonderful untapped source of food ingredients that can become mainstream for the food industry and for human beings.”

Certain edible flowers also contain vitamins and minerals that are essential for human health. Broccoli flowers, for example, contain protein that may be added to foods such as cereals. Their color also makes them an appealing source of natural food dyes.

And with an abundance of flowers in nature, researchers say they could be a sustainable, multipurpose source of food ingredients.

Students, too, have been finding their own uses for flowers. Mohan described one that made a wrap out of hibiscus.

“Everything that my lab does is because of my wonderful students. It is because of their hard work that we have progressed so far,” says Mohan. “I give them a huge credit and a pat on their back for their work.”

The study appears in the Journal of Food Process Engineering.

Support for the work came from a Georgia Beef Commission grant.

Source: University of Georgia