Can diplomacy end the war in Ukraine?

University ETH Zurich

Can a diplomatic solution end the war in Ukraine? The former state secretary of Switzerland, Michael Ambühl, may have some answers.

“The situation both parties are currently in can be described as a ‘chicken game,'” says Ambühl, professor emeritus at ETH Zurich. “It is crucial that this ‘chicken game’ [is] stopped before it’s too late.”

Here, he outlines the possibilities for a diplomatic solution for the war in Ukraine: