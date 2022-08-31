What’s next after the FBI search of Trump’s residence?

Well, you don’t have to find jurors who lack a strong opinion. You just have to find jurors who can be fair and open minded, and it’s more of a challenge here than it is in many criminal cases.

On the other hand, there are lots of criminal trials that happen with famous people about whom many people have opinions. Courts have lots of experience selecting jurors and instructing them in the duty to be impartial and to put aside any preconceptions that they have, and this trial, if there is a trial, will not be about are Republicans better than Democrats. It won’t be about how good a person is Donald Trump. It’ll be about whether Trump or whoever else winds up getting charged violated a specific criminal statute by satisfying the elements of a particular crime.

It’s true that the country is polarized. It’s true that a lot of our discussion is poisoned and poisonous, but I think that it’s doable to have a trial. That is what the law of evidence and the procedure of trials have been developed over decades and centuries to do—precisely as a way of bringing people together and having them reason together about the facts.

So as much as the government would want to settle this case if there is a charge, my guess is that from a game theoretic perspective, the party that would be most interested in settling this is Trump.