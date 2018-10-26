Tooth loss can be a sign of malnutrition in older adults

Share this

Article Facebook

Twitter

Email You are free to share this article under the Attribution 4.0 International license. University Rutgers University

Older adults are at risk for both impaired oral health and malnutrition, according to a new study.

Researchers analyzed the health records of 107 community-dwelling senior citizens who received treatment at the Rutgers School of Dental Medicine clinic between 2015 to 2016. The findings show that more than 25 percent of the patients had malnutrition or were at risk for malnutrition.

The researchers saw a trend in which patients with 10 to 19 teeth were more likely to be at risk for malnutrition. Those patients researchers classified as having malnutrition had higher rates of weight loss, ate less, and more frequently reported that they suffered with dementia and/or depression and severe illnesses than those who had a normal nutrition status.

“The mouth is the entry way for food and fluid intake,” says Rena Zelig, director of the master of science in clinical nutrition program at Rutgers School of Health Professions and lead author of the paper, which appears in the Journal of Aging Research and Clinical Practice.

“If its integrity is impaired, the functional ability of an individual to consume an adequate diet may be adversely impacted,” she says.

Although further studies are necessary to examine the relationships between tooth loss and malnutrition risk, Zelig says the findings show that dental clinics are ideal locations to perform nutritional status screenings as they can identify patients who may not regularly visit a primary care provider and who may be at risk for malnutrition.

“Clinicians also can provide patients with referrals to registered dietitians and community assistance programs such as Meals on Wheels to prevent further decline in nutritional status,” she says.

Source: Rutgers University