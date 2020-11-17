Can college students go home for Thanksgiving safely?

A family discussion about safety and expectations is necessary prior to the student returning home. Even if parents trust their child to be generally safe, they never really know what their student is doing at school. Parents should ask specifically what they have been doing to keep themselves safe.

Parents should set rules for safety. For example, going out with hometown friends to a bar on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving is a tradition for many college students. However, this scenario is a mixing chamber: If college students from around the country meet up with friends they have not seen in months, especially indoors, there are increased odds that one of them will be infected.

Parents should tell them they shouldn’t meet with friends in this way, especially if they will be seeing vulnerable family members such as grandparents. Students should not practice safety at school and then return home and break down those social barriers. Parents should set reasonable expectations for how their child can safely visit with friends, such as meeting at a park outdoors.

The key is risk mitigation. People do not think of this virus as a continuum of risk. They question why the state is requiring businesses to close at a certain time. What they need to be aware of is that the virus is around us all the time and the government is simply prioritizing people’s ability to go to work over hanging out at a bar, which is risky.