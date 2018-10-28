Why we need a new telescope to search for alien life

There are several ways to study exoplanets. The dominant ones are what we call indirect techniques, where you don’t really see the planet. The most common of these is the transit technique. That’s where the planet, as it orbits, passes in front of the star, blocking it a little as seen from the Earth and causing it to dim by a tiny amount for a few hours.

But there are limitations to the transit technique. For now, it only lets you study the atmospheric details for giant planets, planets that are several times bigger than the Earth, because they have large atmospheres that absorb a lot of light. Also, the odds of it working go way up if the planet is close to the star and if the star is small, so it’s a great way to study planets close to small stars.

That’s interesting, but it doesn’t work for Earth-like planets around big stars and it doesn’t work for planets far away from their stars at all.

“Once upon a time, humans were the center of the universe, and then astronomers proved that we were not the center of the universe…but we’re still the only life we know of …”

The other approach, which is what our group here does, is direct imaging. That’s where you actually see a planet separate from a star. It’s really, really hard because planets are millions and billions of times fainter than their stars. Right now, direct imaging only works for planets that are bigger than Jupiter and far away from their star.

Currently, only ground telescopes are capable of directly imaging exoplanets. The telescopes we have in space aren’t really designed to do this right now. A clear message from this report is if we’re going to see planets like Earth orbiting stars like our sun, we need space telescopes that are designed to do this.