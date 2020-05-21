Don’t forget dental health during the pandemic

Wallaert: There really are no special precautions during this time. It’s a matter of continuing with what the dental professional team has recommended all along. If you up your oral hygiene game, that’s going to help you get through this.

Brushing: Never skip brushing before bed, and make sure you’re brushing twice a day for two minutes using fluoridated toothpaste. An electric toothbrush has the ability to remove much more plaque and bacteria much more than a manual toothbrush.

Remember to change your manual toothbrush or replace your electric toothbrush head every three months, or after you’ve been ill. If you’re concerned about infection, you can disinfect your toothbrush daily by running it under really hot water for a few minutes. Or depending on the brand, you can even boil your manual toothbrush.

Also keep in mind that you might want to brush your tongue. A lot of bacteria play hide-and-seek under the papillae on our tongues and can cause halitosis, or bad breath. I hear from patients that they gag when they brush their tongue, so you can also buy a tongue scraper. Or even a spoon will do the same thing. You just put it back and rake it toward the front of your mouth, or side to side, and that will be effective.

Interdental cleaning: Flossing is really important. If people have trouble with string floss, those premade flossers work really well too. One time a day is recommended but flossing twice a day won’t hurt.

Mouthwash: Another thing that will you keep you feeling fresh is using a mouth rinse. The swishing action reaches areas the brush and floss miss. Read the label of whatever product you choose to know how long to use it. If you experience dry mouth, we recommend using a mouth rinse with no alcohol. If you’re concerned about cavities a fluoride rinse is what’s recommended.

Nutrition: It’s really important to minimize the simple carbohydrates and sugar consumption in between meals. Simple carbs, like pastas or cereals, convert to sugar really quickly in the mouth; those are cavity-causing foods. We recommend eating more fresh and crunchy vegetables, maybe serving them with hummus or a ranch-style dip if you’re having trouble getting your kids to enjoy them.

We also encourage people to drink more water. If you don’t love the flavor of your tap water, you can use filters and to help remove any bad flavor without removing the fluoride. When you drink water with fluoride, it gets into our saliva, so it’s like an extra little bath of fluoride throughout the day.

Reducing the sugar-containing beverages between meals will help your teeth stay healthy. Just for example, a can of soft drink can contain 10 or more teaspoons of sugar.

If you’re taking little sips of a sweetened coffee or tea beverage throughout the day, you’re bathing your mouth in sugar. I’m not saying don’t have these beverages. But consider drinking it through a straw and drinking it all at once rather than stretching the damage out over a longer time.