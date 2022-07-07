Will Supreme Court decision on abortion topple other rights?

Rachel Barkow: I think this is the gravest threat we’ve seen to this line of authority. The Thomas concurrence is basically a “shout-out” to conservative activists to start bringing these challenges to the Supreme Court, and the majority opinion has all the seeds for the destruction of these rights. If they were willing to destroy a 50-year-old precedent that had been the subject of their confirmation hearings—hearings in which they duplicitously pledged to respect precedent—there is little comfort that any of these other rights are safe. It all depends on how far these justices are willing to go. As a matter of legal logic, they are now all vulnerable under Dobbs.

Noah Rosenblum: I completely agree with Rachel. Substantive due process has been a stalking horse of the conservative legal movement for decades now. The truth is that, as a legal matter, there’s nothing very special about the doctrine. It just happens to be the way that courts have gone about protecting unenumerated rights. To be clear, everyone agrees that there are unenumerated rights, like the right to interstate travel or the right of parents to direct the education of their children, and no one disagrees that federal courts are responsible for protecting unenumerated rights. There are many different ways unenumerated rights could have been protected. They could have been protected under the Ninth Amendment, or the privileges and immunities clause, or, as Justice Douglas famously wrote in Griswold, as a matter of overlapping commitments embedded in other unenumerated rights. The key point is that, for totally comprehensible, path-dependent, historical reasons, US courts came to protect unenumerated rights through the due process clause.

Justice Thomas has rejected this approach for many years now. But the fellow travelers who will take up his invitation on the basis of Dobbs to challenge the court’s gay rights jurisprudence are being opportunistic. For them, it is not about substantive due process but the particular rights that the court has recognized. We can see this because of how selective the attack is. So, for example, it is through substantive due process that the Bill of Rights’ guarantees against the federal government are made valid against the states. This is called incorporation. But even though incorporation is a substantive due process doctrine, you do not see many critiquing it.