How government can protect the supply chain from future crises

The pandemic not only revealed vulnerabilities and weaknesses, but it has permanently impacted the way supply chains operate. One of those impacts is e-commerce. The growth of online buying had been trending upward, but during the pandemic that accelerated greatly. More people, especially those who had not shopped online as much, saw the benefit from a health and safety standpoint and in terms of efficiency and convenience. That’s not going to change. More online purchasing and even curbside or contactless purchasing will persist and that has huge implications for the supply chain.

The pandemic also opened the eyes of business leaders as their channels of distribution changed radically. They now have greater appreciation of the need to be more flexible and resilient. Companies are reassessing their supply chain operations, so in the future if there’s disruption in the channels of distribution they can respond more quickly and efficiently.

Prior to the pandemic, many larger companies were already practicing sophisticated supply chain risk management and planning for different types of disruption. Those who planned probably came through the pandemic better than those who had not. Thus, more companies are appreciating the value and benefit of in-depth risk management. This includes the government, not just companies.

One thing that was noted in the report is our dependence on different parts of the world for critical materials and finished products, such as pharmaceuticals and medical devices. The pandemic really revealed a lot of areas where we have vulnerabilities and our ability to respond.