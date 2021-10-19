Will supply chain woes stymie 2021 holiday shopping?

Share this

As the holiday season and end of the year approaches, the global supply chain has been navigating pandemic-related disruptions for nearly two years.

Microchip and semiconductor shortages, inconsistent shipping, production factory shutdowns, and consumer demand shifts have created supply chain issues like never before.

Jason Miller, associate professor of supply chain management at Michigan State University, has closely monitored intricacies of the supply chain and compared it against government data.

Here, Miller provides a snapshot of the current state of the supply chain, how it may affect inventory ahead of the holidays, and when COVID-19 related supply chain shortcomings will be resolved: