What’s the secret behind ‘SuperAgers’?

An expert has answers for you about the secrets of “SuperAgers.”

We used to think aging inevitably led to memory loss, but a small group of people—known as SuperAgers—are defying the odds. These individuals, all over 80, have the memory performance of someone in the 50s.

The question is: how?

One of the leading experts studying SuperAgers is University of Chicago neurologist Emily Rogalski. She explores the fascinating science behind SuperAgers—uncovering what makes their physical brains different and how their lifestyle choices could be the key to a having a sharper, healthier brain well into old age.

In this episode of the Big Brains podcast, Rogalski digs into why some 80-year-olds with exceptional memories are defying aging:

Read the transcript for this episode.

Source: University of Chicago