How to make the most of your summer travel

While there is a significant surge in demand for leisure and recreational travel, many firms are realizing that they need to get back to what hospitality is. The customer has to be at the center of what we do, and this is the important takeaway: In most cases, consumers are able to share information about their hospitality experiences at any property much quicker than the company can respond. The customer has wants, needs, and expectations that cannot be ignored without costs.

The recent surge in travel also has revealed an aging technological infrastructure throughout the hospitality industry. Earlier this year, Southwest Airlines suffered a serious customer breakdown with massive flight cancellations that were attributed publicly to a decades-old and overwhelmed IT system.

Airlines are not the only industry players in need of technological upgrades. Advances in AI, along with major IT advances, have changed the customer experience landscape in ways that many firms are beginning to experiment with. For example, contactless check-in and contactless stays are becoming commonplace. But these technology upgrades are expensive, and the recurring costs firms are expected to invest to offer these advanced services will remain an industry challenge as demand increases.