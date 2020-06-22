How to travel safely this summer during COVID-19

Share this

Summer travel may be limited this summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but taking a vacation isn’t impossible, an epidemiologist says.

States are reopening and inviting tourists—and their dollars—to return. But is it safe to take a trip? What do we need to know about hotel or Airbnb lodgings? About eating in restaurants? About large public gatherings?

“Assume everyone around you is infected and act accordingly.”

Karen Edwards, professor and chair of epidemiology at the University of California, Irvine (and an enthusiastic traveler), says that while there are lots of places to avoid, there are things you can do to limit your risk of getting COVID-19 while vacationing.

Here, Edwards offers her take on the least safe travel spots and tips for staying healthy if you do decide to take a vacation this summer: