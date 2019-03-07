Little kids who talk about suicide know what death means

Share this

Article Facebook

Twitter

Email You are free to share this article under the Attribution 4.0 International license. University Washington University in St. Louis

Depressed children ages 4 to 6 who think and talk about committing suicide understand what it means to die better than other kids do, according to a new study.

In the study, children with suicidal thoughts and words—what psychiatrists call suicidal ideation—were more than three times as likely to think about death as something caused by violence than young children with depression who don’t think or talk about committing suicide.

“The historic take on young children and suicide has been that they have no idea what they’re talking about, that maybe they’re repeating something they’ve heard or doing it for attention,” says senior investigator Joan L. Luby, professor of psychiatry at Washington University in St. Louis.

“Our findings refute that. It really does seem that children expressing suicidal ideation understand what it means to die, and they understand it better than their peers.”

For the study, which appears in the Journal of the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, researchers studied 139 children—22 of them were depressed and expressing suicidal ideation; 57 had depression but no suicidal thoughts; and 60 didn’t suffer from depression. The findings show that children with suicidal ideation had the most developed understanding of death.

Researchers interviewed the children in the study about death to measure their understanding of five concepts. They asked children about death’s universality—the fact that all living things eventually die. They also asked them about the specificity of death, to help determine whether children understood that although their grandparents could die, their stuffed animals could not. Other questions dealt with death’s irreversibility, the cessation of bodily functions that occurs with death, and potential causes of death.

“The first cause of death that seemed to pop into the heads of kids with suicidal ideation was something like getting shot or stabbed,” says first author Laura Hennefield, a postdoctoral research scholar in the psychiatry and psychological & brain sciences departments. “Poison came up a few times, too. That was a bit surprising, given that accidents and illness actually are much more common causes of death across the life span.”

The depressed children with suicidal ideation understood all of the components of death better than children in the other two groups. In addition, all of the depressed children with suicidal ideation could describe something that could cause death, compared with 61 percent of the other children with depression, and 65 percent of the non-depressed children.

“We started this analysis after observing higher-than-expected rates of suicidal ideation in these depressed children,” Hennefield says.

“Similar to our past studies of depression in preschoolers, these findings suggest greater emotional awareness and capacities in younger children than previously was understood,” says Luby, who directs the Early Emotional Development Program.

The researchers are continuing to follow these children to learn whether a parent-child interaction therapy might help improve health as the children begin school and grow into adolescence. In prior studies, intervention reduced rates of depression and the severity of symptoms in depressed children.

The National Institute of Mental Health and the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development of the National Institutes of Health supported the work.

Source: Washington University in St. Louis