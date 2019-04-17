1 gene connects stem cells in the brain and the gut

Share this

Article Facebook

Twitter

Email You are free to share this article under the Attribution 4.0 International license. University Rutgers University

Researchers have identified a new factor that is essential for maintaining the stem cells in the brain and gut.

The loss of this factor may contribute to anxiety and cognitive disorders and to gastrointestinal diseases.

The organs in our bodies house stem cells that are necessary to regenerate cells when they become damaged, diseased, or too old to function.

The study, which appears in the journal Stem Cell Reports, reveals the importance of the insulin-like growth factor II gene in adult stem cell maintenance in both the brain and gut. The gene provides key support for the existence of two, functionally distinct sets of stem cells in the intestine, whose unregulated self-renewal and proliferation may contribute to colorectal cancers.

“The discovery that there is a factor—this gene product—that is common between more than one adult stem cell population is remarkable.”

“The role that the insulin-like growth factor II gene plays in adult stem cells has been largely unknown. This growth factor was previously regarded as dispensable in adults,” says coauthor Steven Levison, director of the Laboratory for Regenerative Neurobiology at Rutgers University New Jersey Medical School.

“The discovery that there is a factor—this gene product—that is common between more than one adult stem cell population is remarkable.”

The findings indicate that this growth factor is essential for multiple types of adult stem cells, including those critical for cognitive function, sense of smell, and for renewing the lining of the small intestine in adults.

In the study, the researchers removed the gene from adult mice either rapidly over 5 days or more slowly over 15 days. In the intestine, the fast deletion of the gene led to a rapid loss of fast-cycling stem cells that replenish the gut lining, leading to dramatic weight loss and death within a week. A slower deletion of the gene allowed the mice to survive due to the recruitment of a second, and more inactive, population of gut stem cells, whose existence researchers had debated.

Additionally, the study revealed that half of the stem cells in two regions of the brain that house neural stem cells were lost, causing deficits in learning and memory, increased anxiety, and a loss of the sense of smell.

“When the gene was removed acutely, the stem cells in glands in the inner surface of the small intestine could not continue their normal cycle of continued cell replacement, causing organ failure,” says coauthor Teresa Wood, a professor at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School.

“However, when the gene was deleted slowly, it gave the other stem cells an opportunity to take over for the lost stem cells.”

Source: Rutgers University