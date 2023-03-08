Is ‘springing forward’ bad for your health?

Share this

It can be tough on our bodies when we spring forward to daylight saving time. A sleep expert offers strategies to help you adjust.

There are two kinds of people in this world: Those who love daylight saving time, and those who don’t.

University of California, Davis Health sleep medicine expert Heinrich Gompf is not a big fan of the clock change—or at least not the way we currently do it in the United States.

In this episode of the podcast Unfold, he explains why it’s so darn difficult for our bodies to adjust to the time change (the suprachiasmatic nucleus!) and offers tips to help you prepare and adapt when we do spring forward:

You can find the transcript for this podcast here.

Source: UC Davis