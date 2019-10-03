Listen: Expert debunks scary myths about spiders

Share this

Spiders have a special place in Halloween lore, but they’re more than just scary, hairy, creepy crawlers to entomologist Matt Bertone.

“…spiders are not interested in crawling in your mouth.”

“[M]ost spiders are not aggressive,” says Bertone, director of the Plant Disease and Insect Clinic at North Carolina State University.

“They are harmless, and there are good ways to capture them and remove them without killing them or spraying chemicals, things like that.”

Here, Bertone explains what is and isn’t true about our eight-legged friends and why you may not want to grab a broom when you see them in your house:

You can find a full transcript of the episode here and excerpts below: