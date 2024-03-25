Watch: What’s the science behind safe solar eclipse glasses?

Share this

Properly protecting your eyes during a solar eclipse is crucial for avoiding long-term damage to your vision.

In anticipation of the total solar eclipse happening April 8, 2024, James Zavislan, a professor of optics and of biomedical engineering and an associate professor of ophthalmology at the University of Rochester, wants everyone to understand the risks involved and how to have a safe, enjoyable eclipse experience.

Zavislan, who studied and currently teaches at the Institute of Optics, has devoted his career to studying light, and is an expert in optical system analysis and optical engineering.

Here, he explains how the sun’s light affects your eyes, how solar eclipse glasses prevent damage, and why you probably shouldn’t dust off any old eclipse glasses you might have and reuse them: