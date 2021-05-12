Surgery for snakes who eat golf balls by mistake?

Share this

When a hungry snake eats a golf ball instead of an egg, it can cause serious problems.

Snakes are excellent predators, and eggs are often on the menu, but other ovoid objects can fool their senses.

Greg Lewbart, a professor of aquatic animal medicine at North Carolina State University, specializes in developing innovative treatments for our aquatic and reptilian friends. In a study in the Journal of the American Veterinary Medical Association, Lewbart and four coauthors describe four case studies in which non-surgical attempts were made to remove golf balls from the digestive tracts of snakes. The results were mixed.

Here, Lewbart talks about what happens when a snake eats a golf ball, and whether a non-surgical approach to removal is best: