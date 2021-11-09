How to lessen seasonal affective disorder symptoms

When working with diurnal rodents, we find that a lot of their behavioral and neurobiological responses to light conditions are consistent with those of humans. When conducting this research, we only change one factor at a time, which is the amount of light or light intensity the rodents receive during the day. We’ve found that when limiting their daytime light exposure, it results in many behavioral changes: for example, the rodents struggle to feel pleasure and/or remember things.

Rodents generally like sweet-tasting things, but after a few weeks in a winter-like dim light condition, they stop caring about eating things that are sweet and just go for whatever is most easily available. But in a regular condition with more light, they get excited about the sweet-tasting treats again and try to get them. Additionally, we see a lower sex drive in males housed in a dim light condition. The animals housed in dim light also have lower levels of serotonin and dopamine in their brain compared to those in bright light. These results help to establish diurnal rodents as a viable model to study the effects of light on the brain that are relevant to SAD in humans.

We’ve also conducted research to test the impact of daytime light exposure on the rodents’ spatial learning and memory. When navigating a maze, the rodents housed in a dim light condition struggle to remember the course, but the animals from a bright light condition are able to complete the maze. We also found that in dim lighting conditions, there are fewer dendritic spines (which allow neurons to receive information) connecting neurons together in the hippocampus. This may explain why it is harder to process and store information when we are exposed to less daylight.

Further research has shown that a neuropeptide (a type of neurotransmitter) called orexin plays a role in regulating light-dependent changes in learning and memory. In a recent study, we gave rodents housed in a winter-like condition this neuropeptide every day in a row for five days, and found that their ability to learn and retain new information improved significantly. On the flip side, when we gave rodents in a summer-like condition a treatment that blocks their ability to receive orexin, the rodents were impaired in their cognitive abilities. These results point to orexin as an important neurotransmitter in mediating the effects of light conditions.

Our future work will aim to further elucidate the neural mechanisms underlying the impact of bright sunny days or dark gloomy days on the brain, from the level of gene expression to neural circuitry. The diurnal rodent model offers an opportunity to answer those questions, which can be translated to understand SAD and winter blues in humans.