How to discuss school shootings with your kids

Children/adolescents may react differently to the news of a school shooting depending upon their age and previous exposure to news of school shootings. Younger children (those younger than about the age of 7) may not have as much awareness or understanding about the impact of a school shooting. Children that are about the age of 8 and older would benefit from having a discussion about it, especially if there is large-scale news coverage and the child will most likely hear about it in school. Adolescents may be more likely to want to talk about it more in depth.

You may simply ask the child if they’ve heard about it and take it from there. After initiating the discussion, adults should take on more of a listening role to see what the child needs instead of talking to the child about what they think the child needs to know. Addressing the needs that the child expresses—whether for more information, comfort, safety planning—will lead to more positive outcomes. Telling the child what the adults think they need to know can actually cause the child more anxiety.