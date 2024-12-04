How you can save money this holiday season

Share this

An expert has some ideas for money-saving approaches to help you get through the holidays.

The holiday season is often seen as a time of celebration, focused on connecting with family and friends, gift-giving, and festive activities. It can bring joy and warmth, with home decorations, special meals, and community events.

However, it can also come with added stress with the pressure of managing finances while picking the perfect presents for those on your list.

Andrew Zumwalt is the chair of the University of Missouri’s personal financial planning program in the College of Agriculture, Food, and Natural Resources.

Here, Zumwalt shares advice to help you navigate finances this holiday season: