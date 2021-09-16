‘DRUL’ saliva test tops nasal swabs for detecting COVID-19

Share this

You are free to share this article under the Attribution 4.0 International license. University Rockefeller University

A saliva test for COVID-19 outperforms FDA-authorized nasal and oral swab tests, according to a new study.

In the early days of the pandemic, with commercial COVID tests in short supply, Rockefeller University’s Robert B. Darnell developed an in-house assay to identify positive cases within the university community. It turned out to be easier and safer to administer than the tests available at the time, and it has been used tens of thousands of times over the past nine months to identify and isolate infected individuals working on the university’s campus.

Now, results from a direct head-to-head comparison of 162 individuals who received both the Darnell Rockefeller University Laboratory (DRUL) saliva test and a conventional swab test shows that DRUL caught all of the cases that the swabs identified as positive—plus four positive cases that the swabs missed entirely. The new study appears in PLOS ONE.

“This research confirms that the test we developed is sensitive and safe,” says Darnell, professor and head of the Laboratory of Molecular Neuro-Oncology. “It is inexpensive, has provided excellent surveillance within the Rockefeller community, and has the potential to improve safety in communities as the pandemic drags on.”

COVID-19 testing was a nightmare in the early days of the pandemic. Feverish patients slipped germ-covered masks under their noses and braced for providers to plunge swabs deep into each nostril. Nurses risked catching the disease with every twist of the swab; technicians hazarded handling vials full of transport medium designed to keep viruses alive. And then came the shortages. All at once, we ran out of swabs, gloves, masks, and medium. The virus raged on.

The DRUL test offered several advantages. It was safe—a test that could be taken at home and sent to the lab in transport medium that kills virus on contact. It was efficient. The assay used only off-the-shelf reagents, ducking beneath shortages that felled other programs. It was inexpensive, costing around $2 per test. (By comparison, Medicare is currently paying up to $100 for every commercial test conducted.) And it was comfortable. Providing a sample was a simple matter of spitting in a cup.

The data from this study, which was previously submitted to New York State as part of its approval process, shows that DRUL matches and, in most cases, outperforms the widely used tests against which it was benchmarked.

The researchers first assessed DRUL’s limit of detection—how many viral copies the test could catch per volume of fluid. The test succeeded in detecting a single viral particle in one microliter of saliva, a figure comparable to that of the most sensitive assays. The lab then ran 30 nasal swabs that had tested positive for COVID-19 through their novel testing platform. DRUL caught all 30.

Next, in a direct challenge, Darnell’s team compared 162 results from volunteers who received both a swab and a saliva test. Predictably, almost all came back negative. But four that were negative or indeterminate on the swab test were positive on the DRUL assay and, indeed, three of those samples belonged to volunteers who went on to develop symptomatic COVID.

In the months since it was approved as a clinical diagnostic test in New York State, DRUL has been widely used on the Rockefeller campus, first with select essential employees and then as a weekly screening program run out of Darnell’s lab that allowed Rockefeller’s Child and Family Center for children of employees to re-open safely by the summer of 2020. Over 65,000 tests have been performed using the DRUL assay at Rockefeller, and the test has become a standard weekly screen for all of Rockefeller’s on-campus employees.

