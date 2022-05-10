Watch: When will food prices go back down?

Share this

The war in Ukraine, the COVID-19 pandemic, and climate change have halted food production worldwide and have led to large price increases that are affecting average families, says David Ortega.

Ortega is a food economist and associate professor in the agricultural food and resource economics department at Michigan State University.

Watch Ortega explain what’s behind the rise in food prices below:

And here, Ortega dives deeper into the causes, and the potential end, of increased prices: