What’s behind the rise in ADHD diagnoses?

In recognition of October being ADHD Awareness Month, psychology professor Kevin Antshel provides expert insights on the rising ADHD diagnosis rates and the key signs to consider when thinking about seeking an evaluation.

Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is the most commonly diagnosed behavioral disorder in children, and the numbers are only expected to rise.

The CDC reported that in 2022, over 7 million (11.4%) US children aged 3–17 years were diagnosed with ADHD, an increase of 1 million compared to 2016. The elevated numbers aren’t limited to children. According to a 2021 report in the Journal of Managed Care & Specialty Pharmacy, 8.7 million adults in the US have ADHD.

ADHD is a chronic condition characterized by difficulty focusing, restlessness, and impulsive behavior. If untreated, ADHD can have severe negative consequences on physical and mental health throughout a person’s life, including low self-esteem, chronic stress, fatigue, and higher risk of substance abuse.

That’s why diagnosis during childhood and early intervention are crucial for helping children reach their potential and avoid the potential life-long challenges associated with the disorder.

To educate the public with reliable information, reduce stigma, and highlight the importance of ADHD diagnosis and treatment, several advocacy groups joined forces to designate October as ADHD Awareness Month.

Here, Antshel, professor of psychology and principal investigator for Syracuse University’s ADHD Lifespan, Treatment and Education Research program, discusses the rise in ADHD diagnosis among children and adults, the signs to look out for, and the importance of treatment: