Will dine-in restaurants survive the pandemic?

Many restaurants may not survive in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic and those that do may be very different than the restaurants of the past, argues Christopher Muller.

By mid-March, mandated dine-in closures affected over 97% of US restaurants. Even as restrictions begin to lift, restaurants, that face razor-thin profit margins under normal circumstances, are struggling to stay afloat.

From fine dining destinations to neighborhood bistros and everything in between, these businesses are in uncharted waters as they grapple with major shifts in sanitation and safety procedures, social distance serving, and strict capacity limits, while trying to remain economically viable. Some will survive, and others will be forced to close their doors for good.

Here, Muller, a professor of hospitality and restaurant management at Boston University’s School of Hospitality Administration, explains the future of eating out and what changes and innovations we can expect moving forward: