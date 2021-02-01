Listen: Why US research urgently needs more funding

Share this

There’s an urgent need to reinvest in American research, Barbara Snyder argues in a new podcast.

In this episode of the Big Brains podcast, Snyder explains how more federal funding can secure American innovation.

“As other countries have ramped up spending and ramped up the percentage of their GDP that they’re investing in research, we have disinvested in research and I think that’s going the wrong direction,” says Snyder, president of the Association of American Universities (AAU), an organization composed of America’s leading research universities.

Here, she lays out the case for investing more in academic research, and what we may lose if we don’t:

