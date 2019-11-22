Where do rattlesnakes hide out in the winter?

If you do see a snake out in the winter, it’s usually one of two things going on. The first is that it will mostly likely be a juvenile. We’re not quite sure why that is, but I have found it to be much more common to see young snakes out during colder weather than older, mature snakes.

The other is that the snake might be sick. It may have some kind of bacterial infection, so it’s forced to come out and bask to keep its temperature elevated, fight off infection, and maintain the healing process. This is called a “behavioral fever,” and it’s been documented in tortoises as well. As with other systems, the immune system is also temperature dependent.

During the winter months around Tucson, you may very well see a snake out, but for the most part, you’re unlikely to see them. If you do see one, you’ll probably see it hanging out on a warmer day, still very close to its den.

If you do see a rattlesnake, whether during winter or summer, when they are more active, you can rest assured that it’s not out to get you. It’s important to note that the overwhelming majority of people bitten by rattlesnakes are bitten because they were messing with the snake. If you stand back and give the snake plenty of room, it will likely disappear, and you’ll never see it again.

That said, the possibility of venomous snakebite still exists, but it is extremely rare. The most important thing is to get to the hospital as quickly as possible. Never let a venomous snakebite go untreated by medical professionals.