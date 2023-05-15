Cases of kids diagnosed with profound autism on the rise

Share this

Cases of children with profound autism, the most severe form of the condition, are increasing, according to a new study.

The Centers for Disease Control study shows that a quarter of children with autism are diagnosed with profound autism and are most likely to be poor, female, and non-white.

Here, Walter Zahorodny, director of the New Jersey Autism Study at the Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, who helped compile the data and compute the results, discusses the more than 16 years of patient data and the importance of the findings: