Does a VP pick alter the race? Probably not

If we go back to the 1800s, the conventions on their own chose the president and on their own chose the vice president. So, it wasn’t that the presidential nominee could expect that they would choose the vice-presidential nominee. The conventions would meet and there wasn’t really any information about who the public supported because there were no presidential primaries and no public opinion polls. It was basically the delegates at the convention negotiating and figuring out who would be supportive.

When you get into the 1900s, there are some cases where the presidential nominee had some influence over who became the vice president, but there are also cases where other parts of the party had more influence over who became the vice-presidential nominee. So, it wasn’t until about the 1960s that you could always expect that the presidential nominee would have control or influence over who would be the vice president.

In terms of how we choose vice presidents today, the turning point is actually 1976, because with the increase in primaries in the early ’70s and delegates being selected to be committed to candidates, you had a new system where we would know who would be the presumptive presidential nominee several months before the convention. So that allowed these presumptive nominees to start vetting potential vice presidents.

Jimmy Carter was the first to have that opportunity. He brought in a number of people to see how they got along in terms of issues and personalities. So, the idea that you would have a presumptive nominee having time to vet potential candidates really dates to 1976.