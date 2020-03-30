What pregnant people should know about COVID-19

The clinical picture is changing rapidly. Most reports have suggested that the risk of vertical transmission is low. This means it is unlikely that the virus is transmitted from an infected mother to her fetus.

However, it was recently reported that some newborns of mothers with COVID-19 have virus specific antibodies. These antibodies, which are IGM subtype, are not usually transferred across the placenta from mother to fetus due to their large molecular size.

This new data has some significant weaknesses, but this finding suggests that antibodies were produced by some babies who were exposed to the novel coronavirus in utero.

We need more data to clarify and corroborate this risk, but there may be reason to worry about vertical transmission and associated conditions, including birth defects, early neonatal disease, and other complications.

At this time, though, the data is just too limited to comment definitively about this risk, and we may be reassured by data about first trimester infection with SARS, another coronavirus, which suggests the risk is low.

We know that neonatal transmission occurs, and family members and friends with COVID-19 can transmit the infection to children. The majority of cases of COVID-19 involving children, including newborns and babies, have been asymptomatic or mild. We need to prevent these infections, though, because there have been reports of severe disease, even deaths, in children.